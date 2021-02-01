Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 7:10 a.m.
1 of19 FILE - In this May 6, 2016, file photo, Aung San Suu Kyi, left, Myanmar's foreign minister, walks with senior General Min Aung Hlaing, right, Myanmar military's commander-in-chief, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar military television said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Suu Kyi had been detained. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of19 FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a joint press conference with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Reports says Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 a military coup has taken place in Myanmar and Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of19 FILE - In this Jan 27, 2021, file photo, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi watches the vaccination of health workers at hospital in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Reports says Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 a military coup has taken place in Myanmar and Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of19 FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi registers to make an early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election at Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Reports says Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 a military coup has taken place in Myanmar and Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of19 FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, supporters of the Myanmar military and the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party hold placards as they continue to protest election results during a rally near Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital. The placards read: "Do not accept interference by foreign countries. Wipe out those relying on external elements." Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
6 of19 FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Myanmar's Army Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing speaks during the opening ceremony of the third session of the 21st Century Panglong Conference at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of19 FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice on the second day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands. Reports says Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 a military coup has taken place in Myanmar and Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of19 FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi casts her ballot during advance voting at the Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Reports says Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 a military coup has taken place in Myanmar and Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of19 Vehicles are driven past the Sule Pagoda Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
10 of19 FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing leaves a polling station after voting in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of19 Unas personas cruzan una avenida cerca de la pagoda Sule el lunes 1 de febrero de 2021, en Yangón, Myanmar. (AP Foto/Thein Zaw) Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
12 of19 ARCHIVO - En esta fotografía de archivo del 29 de octubre de 2020, la consejera de Estado de Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, se registra para poder votar anticipadamente para los comicios generales del 8 de noviembre, en Naypyidó, Myanmar. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of19 FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing casts his ballot at a polling station in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of19 FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe poses for a photo after meeting with Yanghee Lee, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, at the President House in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar military television said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained. The military TV report said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be in charge of the country, while Myint Swe would be elevated to acting president. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
15 of19 FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe speaks during a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar military television said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained. The military TV report said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be in charge of the country, while Myint Swe would be elevated to acting president. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
16 of19 FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's Vice President Myint Swe, left, sits with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, right, and then President Htin Kyaw, for a photo session after the second anniversary of the signing of nationwide ceasefire agreement at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar military television said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Suu Kyi had been detained. The military TV report said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be in charge of the country, while Myint Swe would be elevated to acting president. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of19 FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's Vice President Myint Swe, right, smiles while sitting with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, and then President Htin Kyaw during a photo session after the second session of the 21st Century Panglong Union Peace Conference at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar military television said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Suu Kyi had been detained. The military TV report said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be in charge of the country, while Myint Swe would be elevated to acting president. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
18 of19 People walk next to a water fountain Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
19 of19 People do their morning exercises at the Mahabandula Park Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.
An announcement read on military-owned Myawaddy TV cited a section of the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control in times of national emergency. It said the reason for takeover was in part due to the government’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s election and its failure to postpone the election because of the coronavirus crisis.