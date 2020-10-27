Restaurant Brands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $145 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Restaurant Brands shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

