Retrophin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Retrophin Inc. (RTRX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $808,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.1 million.

Retrophin shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.55, a decline of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

