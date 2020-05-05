Rigel: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.96. A year ago, they were trading at $2.38.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIGL