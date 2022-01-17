Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 9:49 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.
The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to create a pretext for possible invasion.
