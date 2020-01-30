S&T Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) _ S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.3 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.6 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $299.3 million.

S&T Bancorp shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 6% in the last 12 months.

