SAP: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALLDORF, Germany (AP) _ SAP SE (SAP) on Sunday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.82 billion.

The Walldorf, Germany-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $7.64 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.05 billion.

SAP shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

