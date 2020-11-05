SP Plus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $88.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $4.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The parking facility management company posted revenue of $229.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $118.2 million.

SP Plus shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.04, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SP