SVB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $446.3 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based bank said it had earnings of $8.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.45 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.08 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $928.5 million.

SVB shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $285.06, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIVB