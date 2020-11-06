Sabre: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $310.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.07. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $278.4 million in the period.

Sabre shares have fallen 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 66% in the last 12 months.

