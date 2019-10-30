https://www.sheltonherald.com/business/article/Safety-Insurance-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14579170.php
Safety Insurance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $15.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 98 cents per share.
The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $215.3 million in the period.
Safety Insurance shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $101.74, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFT
View Comments