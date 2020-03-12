Salem Communications: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $27.8 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $253.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $3.13.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SALM