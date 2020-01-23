Sandy Spring Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.5 million.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.8 million, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.4 million, or $3.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $336.6 million.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have dropped 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR