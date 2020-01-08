Saratoga Investment: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 61 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.

Saratoga Investment shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year.

