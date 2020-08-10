SeaWorld: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $131 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.68.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $18 million in the period.

SeaWorld shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.

