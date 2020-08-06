Select Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUNN, N.C. (AP) _ Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $681,000.

On a per-share basis, the Dunn, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.3 million.

Select Bancorp shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.

