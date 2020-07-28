Sensata: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) _ Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $42.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $576.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $583.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $705 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Sensata shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

