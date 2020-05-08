Seritage Growth Properties: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18.4 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $21.9 million, or 59 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.

The company's shares have dropped 80% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 82% in the last 12 months.

