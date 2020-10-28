Service Corp.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $127.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $918.2 million in the period.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.75 per share.

Service Corp. shares have decreased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.57, a drop of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCI