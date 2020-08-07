Service Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $78.2 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $37.3 million, or 23 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period.

The company's shares have fallen 70% since the beginning of the year.

