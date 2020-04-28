Shutterstock: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 26 cents per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $161.3 million in the period.

Shutterstock shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK