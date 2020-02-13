Shutterstock: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 26 cents per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $166.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.1 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $650.5 million.

Shutterstock expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $665 million to $690 million.

Shutterstock shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7% in the last 12 months.

