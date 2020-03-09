Si-Bone: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $38.4 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.3 million.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $82 million.

Si-Bone shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.48, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIBN