Sientra: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Monday reported a loss of $28.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.42. A year ago, they were trading at $7.11.

