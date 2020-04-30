Silk Road Medical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

Silk Road Medical shares have climbed nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.88, an increase of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

