Silk Road Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter.
The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $17 million in the period.
Silk Road Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $62 million to $63 million.
