Simmons First National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) _ Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $77.2 million.

The bank, based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $291.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $249.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210 million.

Simmons First National shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFNC