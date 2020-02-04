Sirius XM: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $243 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $914 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.79 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.1 billion.

Sirius XM shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

