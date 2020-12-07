Smartsheet: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Monday reported a loss of $32 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $98.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Smartsheet expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $103 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year results to range from a loss of 44 cents per share to a loss of 42 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $378 million to $379 million.

Smartsheet shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $62.53, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMAR