Southwestern Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $593 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $527 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.76. A year ago, they were trading at $2.23.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWN