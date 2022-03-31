Sri Lankans protest near president's residence KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press March 31, 2022 Updated: March 31, 2022 4:22 p.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police fired tear gas and a water canon to disperse several hundred people protesting Thursday near the private residence of the country’s president, demanding his resignation as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles with its worst economic crisis.
Protestors demonstrated, shouting slogans condemning the long power cuts and shortages of essentials, along the roads leading to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence at Mirihana, on the outskirts of the capital Colombo.
