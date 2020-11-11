Staffing 360: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.16. A year ago, they were trading at 92 cents.

_____

