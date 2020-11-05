Stamps.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $64 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $3.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.83 per share.

The online postage provider posted revenue of $193.9 million in the period.

Stamps.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $11.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $705 million to $735 million.

Stamps.com shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $253.52, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STMP