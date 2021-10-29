Starbucks workers will vote on union at 3 Buffalo stores DEE-ANN DURBIN, AP Business Writer Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 29, 2021 10:56 a.m.
Workers hoping to unionize Starbucks stores in the U.S. have won a preliminary victory before the National Labor Relations Board.
The board said employees at three separate Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, can hold union elections in November in a new ruling. The board rejected Starbucks' attempt to hold a single vote with 20 stores in the region.