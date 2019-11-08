Starwood Property Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $140.4 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $327.2 million in the period.

Starwood Property Trust shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

