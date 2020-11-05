State Auto Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ State Auto Financial Corp. (STFC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.6 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $391.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $371.1 million.

State Auto Financial shares have decreased 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STFC