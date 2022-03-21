Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 6:05 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
More than 12 hours after communication was lost with the plane, there was still no word of survivors.