StealthGas: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.58. A year ago, they were trading at $3.26.

