Steel Connect: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $215.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.33. A year ago, they were trading at $2.01.

