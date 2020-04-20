Steel Dynamics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $187.3 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

Steel Dynamics shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.57, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

