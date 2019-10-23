Stepan Co.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.9 million.

The Northfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $451.6 million in the period.

Stepan Co. shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

