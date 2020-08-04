Strongbridge Biopharma: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) _ Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Trevose, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.57. A year ago, they were trading at $2.58.

