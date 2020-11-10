Synthetic Biologics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 34 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 42 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYN