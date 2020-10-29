TC Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $707.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period.

TC Energy shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

