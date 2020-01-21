TD Ameritrade: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $379 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The online brokerage posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.29 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

TD Ameritrade shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.75, a fall of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

