TPG: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $53.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 51 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period.

TPG shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.99, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

