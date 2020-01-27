Tanger: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, said it had funds from operations of $57.5 million, or 59 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $12.1 million, or 13 cents per share.

The factory outlet mall operator posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $116.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $221.7 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $463.9 million.

Tanger expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.96 to $2.04 per share.

The company's shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKT