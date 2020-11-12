Teekay: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Teekay Corp. (TK) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $396.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $334.8 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.18. A year ago, they were trading at $5.05.

