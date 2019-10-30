Teladoc: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $138 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $153 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.49 to $1.43 per share.

Teladoc shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $69.13, an increase of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC