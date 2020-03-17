TerraForm Power: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $81.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 25 cents per share.

The owner of clean power assets posted revenue of $206.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $148.7 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $941.2 million.

TerraForm Power shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

